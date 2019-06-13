Burgeoning Need for Home Automation Systems Projected to Augment Window Blinds Market at 4.0% CAGR During 2018-2028, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentous rise of construction activities across developing economies, especially in the residential sector, has opened prospects for the window blinds market. This growth is likely to continue due to the growing willingness of homeowners towards remodeling activities. Fact.MR has recently published a new study titled "Window Blinds Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which functions to deliver all the major insights from the window blinds market. Interestingly, sales of window blinds are likely to exceed 110 million units in 2019, which highlights the influence of major market drivers including growing attention on restoring aging infrastructure. Readers are updated about crucial details related to the global window blinds market, such as market taxonomy, investment feasibility matrix, market trends, restraints and a lot more.

According to this intelligent Fact.MR assessment, the window blinds market is anticipated to register a volume CAGR of roughly 4.0% through 2028. With the changing trends and preferred choices by homemakers, there are several imminent opportunities in the window blinds market. The turning focus toward eco-friendly and sustainable materials, like jute, reeds and bamboo, which are PVC-free is one such notable action.

Technologically Assisted Window Blinds Fuel Market Growth

The propensity towards the adoption of home automation systems has significantly transferred onto the advancements in window covering solutions. The popularity of motorized window blinds and electronically-operated blinds evidently highpoint the positive emergence of home automation. As a result, these aspects are expected to steer future growth in the window blinds market during the forecast period.

North America Retains its Leading Status with Rising Attractiveness of Smart Homes

Based on this research report, North America will continue to cherish its leading market status in the window blinds sector, since sales reached 32,500 million units in 2018. Intense adoption of home automation systems across developed economies, merged with the recent popularity of electronically operated blinds have synced perfectly with the swelling demand for smart homes. It is important to note that, economic potency of consumers in North America has additionally complemented the adoption of different indoor space treatment solutions. As noticed, the need to improve the spread of natural light into rooms has motivated homeowners to turn to window blinds, thereby, supporting its market growth.

Roll up Blinds Top the List as the Most Preferred Product

According to this study, roll up blinds will rank as the top-selling category of window blinds, sustained by its growing admiration as a space-efficient technique to cover windows. Furthermore, increasing count of home renovation activities together with growing emphasis of homeowners to refine aesthetics, works to supplement demand for roll up blinds. It has been evaluated that roll up blinds acquire two-fifth volume share (approx.) of the global window blinds market.

The final section of the report is dedicated to drop light on the overall competitive scenario active across the global window blinds market. It includes a clear-cut examination of the major players operating in the target market on the basis of key financials, key strategies, company description and regional presence. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report include Hunter Douglas, Inc., Blinds To Go, Inc., Stevens (Scotland) Limited. , Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Elite Window Fashions, Rainbow Blinds Ltd., Stoneside LLC and Springs Window Fashion, LLC.

