Abstract: The Global Digital Economy Application Summit Forum would convene in Bangkok, Thailand from 28 June till 2 July 2019.

The Global Digital Economy Application Summit Forum will be held on 29 June 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference is hosted by M Party M Chain, with S BLOCK as the exclusive title sponsor. It is also supported by blockchain unicorn Aurumox Protocol and event specialist MK Club.

With the rapid development and growing global impact of blockchain, the forum aims to promote discussion on blockchain applications and sustainability in the digital economy. Situated in the tropical city of Bangkok, the event brings together top resources in the blockchain industry, including over 50 industry leaders, 200 renowned investment institutions, 300 blockchain media houses, and 1,000 industry elites.

The forum is part of a specially-curated five-day tour of the global digital world, integrating well-designed conferences and extraordinary leisure activities. Attendees would have opportunities to experience the culture and vibrancy of the Siam nation, and also be part of a fashion show, featuring supermodels from AO Goddess and Victoria's Secret. This is topped by a blockchain electric music festival by M Party, featuring world-renowned top DJs and Internet celebrities.

Numerous industry heavyweights would be attending the event, as listed below

Toufi Saliba, CEO and Founder of Toda.Network

Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNet

Hans-Arno Jacobsen, Academician of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and Professor at the University of Toronto

Lin Shangru, Binance Angel Investor and Co-founder of JRR Crypto

Han Feng, Co-founder of Yilaiyun

Li Dawei, Co-founder of ZB

Wang Feng, Mars finance sponsor, Founder and Chairman of Blueport Interactive Group

Huang Lianjin, Head of cloud security technology CGI Group, currently sits on the China Electronics Society Blockchain Expert Committee

Cai Zhichuan, Chairman of the Asian Blockchain Society

