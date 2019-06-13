Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.35p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---