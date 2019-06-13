sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 13

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 12-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1853.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1867.42p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1809.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1823.49p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

© 2019 PR Newswire