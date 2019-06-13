Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 12-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1853.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 1867.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1809.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 1823.49p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---