Kaufman & Borad SA Kaufman & Borad SA: RESULT OF THE OPTION TO RECEIVE IN SHARES 13-Jun-2019 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, June 11th, 2019 Result of the option to receive in shares the dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended November 30, 2018 At the Annual General Meeting held on May 2, 2019, Kaufman & Broad's SA shareholders decided to offer shareholders an option to receive in shares all or part of the dividend due in respect of the financial year ended November 30, 2018. The issue price of the new shares has been set at EUR32,23 per share, representing 90% of the average shares prices of Kaufman & Broad's SA quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of EUR2.50 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent. The option period was opened from May 17, 2019 to June 6, 2019 included. At the end of the option period, shareholders having elected to receive the dividend payment in shares represented 8.96% of Kaufman & Broad's SA shares. For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 150,690 new shares will be issued, representing 0.70% of the share capital and 0.59% of the voting rights of Kaufman & Broad SA on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of May 31, 2019. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 14th, 2019 . The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect the share option or elected for a partial payment in shares amounts to EUR48.7 million and will be paid on June 14th, 2019. This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] ? Next regular publication date: ? July 10, 2019: H1-2018 results (after market close) Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Valerie Sicard +33 (1) 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [3]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscript ion offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RESULT OF THE OPTION TO RECEIVE IN SHARES Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VWTWTIHCAK [4] 824081 13-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5ff3686941975856a758b118e604050&application_id=824081&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=824081&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=824081&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b6dc31938d90434802d5785ae37487b8&application_id=824081&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2019 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)