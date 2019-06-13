Expanding Ecosystem of WiSA Certified Products Delivers Uncompromised Hi-Definition Wireless Audio for Immersive Home Entertainment

WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) and comprised of leading consumer electronics brands, today announced the certification of two products from Primare's Prisma line, including the SC15, a compact, full-featured system control and network player providing high quality sound and performance, and the PRE35, a fully balanced stereo preamplifier. Both products are available now.

"Incorporating WiSA technology is an important element in our achieving the goal we have set for the Prisma line," stated Terry Madelen, marketing lead at Primare. "With WiSA Certification, we are providing products that deliver the highest quality of immersive sound that can be easily integrated into any WiSA-based home entertainment environment. As a result, consumers can effortlessly explore, discover and share a rich variety of music using today's most intelligent delivery options."

The SC15 Prisma provides multi-room/multi-zone connectivity and control for playback of stored and streamed media, wired or wireless, all managed from any mobile device through a dedicated system control app. WiSA Certification allows the SC15 to wirelessly interact with any WiSA Certified speakers from any brand to deliver superior immersive sound.

The PRE35 Prisma is based on a fully balanced stereo preamplifier, featuring dual XLR inputs and outputs, with modular construction allowing for sophisticated DAC and Prisma network modules to be added to the analog preamplifier at any time. With WiSA Certification, the PRE35 provides simple and flawless synchronization with any WiSA enabled high resolution wireless speaker.

"As widespread adoption of the WiSA standard continues, we're pleased to include Primare's SC15 and PRE35 Prisma line products within our expanding ecosystem of WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready* products available this year," said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. "WiSA and its growing roster of marquee members are significantly raising the bar for best-in-class wireless audio and immersive home entertainment."

All WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio and authentic home theater sound that immerses the listener into the epicenter of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. As a result, consumers can expect an audiophile experience, but unlike traditional audio systems, set up is simple and takes just minutes, even for larger 5.1 and 7.1 setups.

The WiSA Association and its members are committed to revolutionizing the home entertainment experience by delivering immersive, uncompressed, high-definition, multichannel sound through the universal standards established and certified by the WiSA Association.

For more information about the WiSA Association, its technology and products, please visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About Primare

For thirty years, Primare, based in southern Sweden, has been designing and producing award-winning hi-fi components that bring the Scandinavian attributes of honest integrity and timeless design to a global audience. With a modular, environmentally conscious approach that complements core values of lasting quality, ease of use and deeply satisfying performance, Primare effortlessly delivers today's ever-expanding music and visual experiences in all their richness and variety, whether the source is analog or digital, wired or wireless, stored or streamed. Primare -- the sound and vision of Scandinavia.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

