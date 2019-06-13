Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005053/en/

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Receives National Recognition for Its Customer Loyalty Program Source: Food Lion

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Celebrates the Power of Community Volunteerism During 11th Annual Week of Service Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

NEW YORK -- Colgate's Recyclable Tube First to be Recognized by Association of Plastic Recyclers Source: Colgate-Palmolive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Regions Financial releases 2018 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Source: Regions Financial Corporation

WASHINGTON -- NewU Develops a Solution to Student Debt Crisis Source: NewU Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank, Employees and Customers Provide Nearly 3 Million Meals for Families Across 10 States Source: Fifth Third Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Stratics Networks Announces Free Disaster Communication Program Source: Stratics Networks

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France -- La Fondation Dassault Systèmes Launches Ambitious Project to Support Ocean Preservation Source: Dassault Systèmes

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic -- Iberostar's New Coral Lab Opens for World Oceans Day, Offering Hope for the Future of Caribbean Reefs and Oceans Everywhere Source: Iberostar Group

JACKSON, Miss. -- Wells Fargo Donates $235,000 to Mississippi Nonprofits for Community Revitalization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo Company

LONDON -- AllianzGI Partners with The Sea Cleaners to Combat Plastic Pollution in the World's Oceans Source: Allianz Global Investors

SAN FRANCISCO -- RightRice Donates 1% Equity Stake to Support Partnership with No Kid Hungry to Help Fight Childhood Hunger Source: RightRice

