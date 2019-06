As from June 18, 2019, Infrea AB will be traded on First North Premier. Please note that there are no changes of short name, ISIN code or order book ID. Short name INFREA --------------------------- ISIN code SE0010600106 --------------------------- Order book ID 154032 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.