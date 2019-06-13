sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC (Ticker: AWDR) was held Thursday 13 June 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (UK time), at the Company's offices, 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.

Aberdeen, 13 June 2019

For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR AGM Meeting Minutes 13 June 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/823d3e0c-b8ed-4f3c-90f7-dae3e5b116f7)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)