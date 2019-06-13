The following information is based on a press release from Sampo Plc (Sampo) published on June 13, 2019 and may be subject to change. Sampo Board of Directors meeting scheduled for August 7, 2019 plans to resolve on an extra distribution, subject to the authorization by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 9, 2019, so that Sampo shareholders will receive one (1) share in Nordea Bank Abp (Nordea) for each ten (10) shares held in Sampo. The scheduled ex-date is August 8, 2019. Provided that the Board of Directors approves the distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). For more information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728700