

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has unveiled its first plant-based and blended products, along with its new Raised & Rooted brand. The products under the brand include plant-based nuggets as well as blended burgers made with a combination of beef and plants. The company plans to launch more alternative protein products.



CEO of Tyson Foods, said: 'We remain firmly committed to our growing traditional meat business and expect to be a market leader in alternative protein, which is experiencing double-digit growth and could someday be a billion-dollar business for our company.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX