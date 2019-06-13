Blockchain Supply Chain Market to Reach $9.85 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 80.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Application (Smart Contracts, Payment & Settlement, Product Traceability, Inventory Monitoring, Compliance management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Oil & gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." As per the report, the global blockchain supply chain market was estimated at $93.2 million in 2017 and is expected to hit $9,852.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in need for supply chain transparency and increase in demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions have fueled the growth of the global blockchain supply chain market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about this technology and scarcity of skilled workforce restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, propagation of the e-commerce industry is expected to create multiple opportunities in the segment.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5282

The platform segment to continue its revenue lead through 2018-2025-

Based on component, the platform segment contributed to more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its leadership status till 2025. Its capability of providing improved efficiency along with enhanced security and transparency has worked as the major driving factor behind its growth. At the same time, the services segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 87.6% during the study period.

The retail segment to lead the trail till 2025-

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the estimated period. Tremendous efforts being taken by retail organizations to enhance customer experience and satisfaction have propelled the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 83.2% through 2018-2025.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5282

North America to dominate during the study period-

Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, contributing to nearly three-fifth of the total market. Strong presence of market players and technological developments in the region have driven the growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 90.4% during the forecast period.

Key market players-

Leading market players analyzed in the global blockchain supply chain market report include Microsoft Corporation, BTL Group, Huawei Accenture Plc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, AWS Inc., and Auxesis Group. These players have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Supply Chain Management Software Market Expected to Reach $24,532 Million by 2025

Vision Guided Robotics Market Expected to Reach $7,718 Million by 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg