

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production grew at the slowest rate in three months in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 6.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.8 percent increase in March.



The latest growth in production was the lowest since January, when it was 3.6 percent.



The rate of output growth accelerated in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and energy industry.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.1 percent in April, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.



