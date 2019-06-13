

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity increased for the first time in three months in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The tertiary activity index rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in April, after a 0.2 percent decline in March. Economists had expected a 0.4 rise.



Among the individual components of the survey, activities were up for electricity, gas, heat supply and water, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, finance and insurance, goods rental and leasing, wholesale trade, and transport and postal activities.



Meanwhile, activity was down for real estate, medical, health care and welfare, and business-related services.



On an annual basis, the tertiary activity index grew 1.6 percent in April, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX