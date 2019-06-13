

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that it served around 13.2 million passengers in May 2019. It represented an increase of 2.8 percent from the previous year. The capacity or available seat kilometres, were up 3.5 percent over the previous year, and sales or revenue seat kilometres, increased by 5.7 percent.



The passenger load-factor also grew 1.7 percentage points to 81.1 percent. Cargo capacity increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year, and cargo sales grew by 2.5 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. However, the cargo load factor showed a reduction, decreasing by 2.9 percentage points to 61.3 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, carried 9.7 million passengers in May, a 5.0 percent growth from the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 5.1 percent in May. The sales volume was up by 8.0 percent over the same period, with an increase in seat load factor by 2.2 percentage points to 81.4 percent.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.5 million passengers in May. Among this total, 3.2 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 251,000 flew on long-haul flights. May capacity was 3.2 percent below its prior-year level, and its sales volume was down 3.9 percent, resulting in a 0.6 percentage points drop in seat load factor to 79.6 percent.



