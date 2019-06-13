Salarius Ltd.: Salarius Secures Follow-on Order for its New MicroSalt(R) and Completes Test Production of Full Flavor, Low Sodium SaltMeTM Potato Chips

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Salarius, the developer and manufacturer of a remarkable new low-sodium salt called MicroSalt, announces today that it has secured and delivered a follow-on order for MicroSalt and has completed test production of its SaltMe potato chip snacks.

MicroSalt is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium.

SaltMe Full Flavor, Less Sodium snack chips brand. Don't Settle for Lightly Salted. Enjoy Salty. Source: Salarius Ltd.

"Consumers are aware of the need to eat healthier and select better-for-you options when available. MicroSalt and SaltMe snacks will help consumers reduce sodium consumption while providing the great salty taste they enjoy. MicroSalt is non-GMO and all natural," said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

Salarius plans to introduce the SaltMe line of full-flavor, low sodium chips later this year in four varieties: original, barbecue, sour cream & onion and cheddar & sour cream. Panel testing among salty snack buyers resulted in a weighted purchase intent of 27.75%, which is significantly higher than average CPG initiatives.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease takes the lives of 17.9 million people per year and is responsible for 31% of global deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control, "About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year-that's 1 in every 4 deaths." In the U.K., there are about 160,000 deaths from heart disease each year accounting for 26% of all deaths.

High blood pressure is a key risk factor for developing heart disease. Consistent with this, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has recommended significantly reduced sodium consumption guidelines. Salarius' MicroSalt and SaltMe snacks can empower food companies and consumers to meet these new guidelines.

For decades, the snack food market has been led by major companies like PepsiCo Americas Foods (PAF), which includes Frito-Lay North America (FLNA). Frito-Lay provides many of the top snack food and potato chip brands, consistently at the top of many lists. Some of their brands include Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Funyuns, Hostess Potato Chips, Munchies, Muncos, Nobby Nuts, Ruffles, SunChips and Tostitos. The Kellogg Company also has a top potato chip brand with Kellogg's Pringles, originally developed by Procter & Gamble (P&G).

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021. The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%.

Both markets could immediately benefit from the availability of both MicroSalt and its low sodium SaltMe snacks.

"How do we get the full flavor people love? The secret is due to the small size of MicroSalt which dissolves faster in the mouth. Additionally, the smaller crystals provide better adhesion to the food surface. This reduces the amount of salt that falls off products during transport and display, thus reducing waste and helping to ensure a consistent flavor profile," says Manzanilla.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt.

Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt.

The new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. MicroSalt and SaltMe are registered and pending trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

