Major Central European Provider of Hygiene Products Aims to Automate Planning, Reduce Stock

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, announced today that Violeta d.o.o. has chosen Demand Solutions as its new supply chain planning platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005069/en/

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Violeta has become one of the region's leading producers of premium hygiene products. Due to the company's rapid growth, Violeta now maintains three factories and 15 branch offices across the region. Violeta is the exclusive representative of world-famous brands such as Ferrero, Barilla, Evian, Trenton, and Paladin.

Until recently, Violeta ran its business on Navision software, spreadsheets, and data from a business intelligence application. Seeking to reduce manual effort while generating more accurate sales and production plans, Violeta chose to implement Demand Solutions Demand Planning, Requirements Planning and Manufacturing Optimization. Demand Management's position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant influenced Violeta's decision.

"One of our company's policies is to work with the best solution providers," said Ante Miloš, Manager, Violeta d.o.o. "During our market research and our tests with multiple solutions, we concluded that Demand Solutions can provide us not only with a good solution, but also the added value of their experience and knowledge in the manufacturing industry."

Violeta expects to go live in four to six months. Once the company has moved its business onto Demand Solutions, it hopes to enhance its sales and production planning in ways that help optimize its stock levels.

"Violeta is a market leader in hygiene products throughout the Balkan Peninsula," said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. "We are delighted that they have chosen Demand Solutions and are confident that our solution will help them produce more accurate plans through agile planning. As Violeta continues to put the consumer first, Demand Solutions will be there to help them respond quickly to an ever-changing marketplace."

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is the leading global provider of the Demand Solutions software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand SolutionsDSX supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand optimization, supply optimization, manufacturing optimization, integrated business planning/sales and operations planning, team collaboration, retail optimization, and data visualization.

Demand Management has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The Company's extensive customer base across 81 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine's 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company's products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software's current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Demand Solutions is a registered trademark and DSX is a trademark of Demand Management, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email mkirsch@demandsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005069/en/

Contacts:

Marti Kirsch

mkirsch@demandsolutions.com