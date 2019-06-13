New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") a technology and emerging commercial growth company focused on bringing augmented reality ("AR") to the masses through its web-enabled AR platform for eCommerce, today announced it has been contracted by TruBLEND Learning to develop immersive augmented reality experiences for Scenic Hudson's park network.

The companies will create AR learning content to be used by patrons at in-park kiosks at 40 national parks within Hudson Valley, New York. The AR experiences will include totem poles that capture the history of local towns through artwork, as well as holograms at kiosks that interact with visitors. Park visitors will engage with the AR by utilizing Nextech's mobile app and pointing their phone camera at the kiosks to engage the experience.

"Our nation's parks are some of our oldest and best resources that offer unique learning experiences for all visitors, from families to students. Generally you're handed a 2D paper map and once you set out in the park, there is not much engagement or knowledge transfer," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions. "By partnering with TruBLEND Learning, using our augmented reality technology platform we're changing the way visitors engage with our outdoor spaces, which is huge. Interactive kiosks and holograms will serve as immersive learning experiences spaced throughout the park, providing a more engaging experience than ever before."

"TruBLEND Learning builds learning experiences that are explicit to the needs of clients. In working with Scenic Hudson and NexTech AR we are connecting our natural resources and learning experiences with technology," said Freddie Collazo, Founder & CEO of TruBLEND Learning. "You can disconnect from your phones to enjoy visiting a park, and if you need it, access the hologram on the kiosk for assistance. Scenic Hudson protects over 40 natural parks within the Hudson Valley, NY, and we're enriching visitors' everyday experiences with AR technology."

There are more than 8,500 state parks across the United States, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, with more than 807 million annual visitors. With only 18,489 full time park personnel combined across all parks (barely two per park), there is a significant need for alternative educational tools such as AR to engage with visitors.

