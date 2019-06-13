Bantek, Inc.: Bantek's Howco Distributing Awarded $825,000 Contract from the Department of Defense

Three-Year Contract with Two Option Years (Up to 5 Years Total)

PINE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Bantek, Inc. (OTC PINK: BANT) ("Bantek" or the"Company"), a distributor of products to the U.S. Government, an environmental services provider and reseller of drones and drone training, today announced that its Howco Distributing subsidiary has been awarded a contract to supply starters and other supplies to the Department of Defense's (DoD) Defense Logistic Agency Aviation Commodities Division, under a three-year contract that includes two additional option years for a potential total of 5 years and a value of approximately $825K.

Michael Bannon, Bantek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a wonderful addition to our backlog of DoD related commitments. We look forward to working with our long-term supplier and delivering this additional business."

About Howco Distributing Co.

Howco Distributing, a subsidiary of Bantek, Inc., is a premier supplier of spare and replacement parts to a wide variety of Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors and commercial customers worldwide. Founded in 1990 and located in Vancouver, Washington, Howco's services encompass bid solicitation, contract management, packaging and logistics for construction, transportation, mining and heavy equipment spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide utilizing a wide variety of supply chain solutions. Howco was the winner of 2017 United States Department of Defense Logistics Agency's Commander's Choice Supplier Award and the 2012 United States Department of Defense Logistics Agency's Bronze Supplier Award.

About Bantek, Inc, Inc.

Bantek, Inc. (OTC PINK: BANT), headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ., consists of three separate divisions. First, through Howco Distributing Co., we sell products primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense. Second, through Drone USA we sell drone programs, which consists of drones, training, COA's and waivers and other drone-related services, to law enforcement, firefighters, security companies, local, state and our US government. Third, we sell insulation jackets, slates, and insulation services to hospitals, universities, and manufacturers.

