MOU signed with strategic partner. New website launched

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), is pleased to announce that the team at IZON is working on a new solution for the premium ride share, chauffeured and transportation vertical which will be called: IZON Ride. This application will be similar to the IZON Golf solution, applying its existing GPS technology & entertainment to engage with the audiences utilizing these types of transportation methods daily across the United States.

"Staying true to the company's mission of connecting premium & niche market consumers with advertisers in a very targeted manner, IZON will soon launch IZON Ride." said Tim Ummel, CEO. "This will give us the ability to add thousands of screens to our proprietary "walled garden" network by targeting a near term 65,000 screen opportunity in the luxury "black car" market where we have signed a MOU with a large organization that has aggregated tens of thousands of black fleet vehicles. If all goes according to plan, we expect to launch the service in Q4 2019."

IZON Ride will be delivering a consumer rich entertainment platform that also delivers Tier 1 video content and Ads. The content and Ads are delivered via IZON's proprietary media network to captive screens within these vehicles, via a hyper-targeted approach using both National and local video content.

In addition, IZON has completed a full re-design of their corporate website, www.IZONNetwork.com to reflect the new innovations taking place with the company.

Ummel said, "With IZON's continued growth an updated corporate presence was necessary to serve all of IZON's partners, shareholders and the investor community. We are very excited to share all of the work our team has been doing to build out the IZON Network via our new corporate website."

About IZON Network

IZON is building a premium digital out-of-home network that delivers media & entertainment platforms to an existing audience of captive users. With its proprietary Ad server, IZON Reach, they can receive content & advertising from multiple sources all in real time. IZON Golf continues to roll out its digital media & entertainment and GPS platform to courses all across the USA. IZON has identified the premium ride share, chauffeured and transportation vertical as its second rollout with IZON Ride. IZON will continue to add to its growth, via acquisition of additional technology companies allowing it to continue to create a serious competitive advantage.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com / www.izongolf.com / www.reach.izongolf.com or contact:

Communications

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

