Solidus Technologies Go From Strength to Strength

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidus Technologies, a supplier of state of the art IT and computing equipment has had a stellar year in what is commonly regarded as a crypto winter. Last year they teamed up with Soft Galaxy, who are leading experts in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology.

The CEO of Soft Galaxy Adrian Stoica, a renowned expert in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology has agreed to build a new Data Centre in Bucharest. Solidus will use the facility to predominantly mine the world's second most significant cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH).

In 2018 Solidus started mining at a temporary location until the main data centre was completed. The facility can be seen live on their website: www.solidustechnologies.co.uk

2018 was a tough year for crypto but Solidus persisted and the first shipment of mining hardware was received on the 3rd September , this was quickly set up to successfully mine Ethereum, as we enter a promise filled 'crypto spring'.

Adrian Stoica announced, "We recently made a down payment to Frizomat to commence the build who are a renowned steel construction company with over 40 years of experience."

"The weather conditions in Bucharest are especially cold in winter so the build was delayed and now the weather has warmed up they have now started. Solidus will acquire approximately 12,000 GPUs based mining computers all running at a minimum of 360 gigahash per second that mine predominantly Ethereum amongst other coins to provide revenue for the company."

Solidus are building a 8,000 square foot state of the art data centre facility to house up to 24,000 GPUs. Head of Mining Operations Adrian Stoica is fully aware of the energy required to run such an effective mining centre. "These machines are incredibly efficient in terms of energy," he explains. "Although obviously, they will use a large amount of electricity we are very specific in the units we select by ensuring we use the lowest power consumption possible without jeopardising the profitability of the company. We are also located next to a high tension power connection and working in a government incentivised area meaning our electricity is around 40-60% cheaper."

It has been quite a start to the year with so many big names starting to adopt Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrencies, with the IMF recently coming out and saying, "Cryptocurrencies will be used for mainstream payments by 2024." This claim was strengthened further on the 10th of April when Coinbase, who are one of the largest exchanges in the world announced they had teamed up with Visa to launch their very own cryptocurrency, Visa Debit card. The card allows UK customers to spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies instantly at every Visa merchant, i.e. everywhere.

A portion of the company's blog post announcing the launch reads:

"Coinbase card supports all crypto assets available to buy and sell on the Coinbase platform, meaning they can pay for a meal with Bitcoin, or use Ethereum to fund their train ticket home."

The crypto market has also seen asset management giant Fidelity go live with Fidelity Digital Asset Management which offers its clients a custodian service and a gateway to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Solidus Technologies were also featured at the World Blockchain Summit in Malta on the 1st and 2nd of November in 2018, with Adrian also giving a Keynote Speech.

"We are entirely focused on maximising the companies profits and the safety of our investors which is why we will aim to mine a variety of coins to counteract any volatility in the market and to stay diverse across the crypto sector." - Adrian Stoica

"2018 was a very challenging year for the entire crypto market but it was our maturity year. We saw many companies falling around us and we learnt from that. Thanks to our technology and the way we structured the project, we were able not only to keep the company alive but also pay our investor returns on time as agreed. After any storm there is always sunshine, the market is slowly recovering and I am confident that the next phase of our project will transform into one of the largest and most stable digital mining companies in the world. With the joint venture between Soft Galaxy and Solidus combined with the confidence of the investors we have enough stability and growth to be able to develop our own mineable coin in the future which will make a considerable difference in the market cap, we envision it will push our projections from millions to billions in the coming years and are looking forward to the challenges ahead."