

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined in the first quarter, the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 10.4 percent from 10.6 percent in the previous quarter. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.9 percent.



After two consecutive declines, the number of people in employment rose by 25,000 or 0.1 percent in the first quarter driven by the increases in both permanent and self-employed persons, Istat said.



The employment rate rose to 58.7 percent from 58.6 percent a quarter ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX