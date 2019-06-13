Digital Guardian today announced its recognition as 'Best Data Leakage Protection (DLP) Solution' at SC Awards Europe 2019.

Each year, SC Media UK honors the industry's leading companies and individuals for achievements that make them stand out from the crowd, rewarding not just best practice, but leadership and innovation. The sought-after and hotly contested award was presented last week at the SC Awards Gala in London.

The Digital Guardian Data Leakage Prevention solution, powered by the cloud-based Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform delivers the feature consolidation enterprises require to provide data protection from all threats: an industry-first that prevents data loss at the endpoint, network and in the cloud while leveraging the same endpoint agent, network sensor and management console. This approach streamlines the level of effort and number of resources required to manage an effective data loss prevention program.

The cloud-delivered Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform secures more than 4.5 million endpoints across 50 countries worldwide in high-growth verticals, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and professional services.

"SC Media's recognition of our pioneering work in data protection is a testament to the passion and dedication this company has for its customers and partners," said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. "This year marks an exciting new stage of development and growth for the company. Our recent $30 million funding round, paired with the expansion of our leadership team with globally recognized security industry executives, underscores our continued commitment to keep product development and innovation our top priority."

To see the full list of SC Awards Europe 2019 winners, please visit: https://www.scawardseurope.com/

