

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) has proposed the closure of Fiddler's Ferry Coal-Fired Power Station by 31 March 2020. The company's decision comes in the wake of the UK Government's announcement to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. SSE will offer employees voluntary redundancy on enhanced terms.



Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of Thermal Energy at SSE, said: 'Financially, Fiddler's Ferry, is loss-making and our projections show that it will continue to be so. These losses are unsustainable beyond the end of the current financial year.'



