Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890) ("Seoul"), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, against The Factory Depot Advantages Inc., a distributor of Philips TV display.

In its complaint, Seoul asserts that a Philips LED TV display being sold by this distributor infringe 10 ("ten") patents regarding manufacturing of LED backlighting unit. Particularly, these patented technologies encompass LED TV backlight unit system for enhancing Color Gamut of LCD displays, and LED lenses for providing uniform illumination on LCD displays.

Seoul made significant R&D efforts since the beginning of the LED backlight technology, and has established thousands of LED chip/package patents, 150 of optical lens patents, and 200 of high color phosphor application patents.

This is the 2nd litigation Seoul has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against a Philips TV product distributor. In the past 2018, Seoul filed a patent litigation for infringement of 19 patents against Fry's Electronics, a U.S. big box retailer that sold allegedly infringing TV products. That litigation is also currently ongoing in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"In order to protect our LED backlight system technology, we have demanded a cease of infringement against global TV companies, TV ODM/ OEM manufacturers, and LCD display manufacturers operating in the US, Europe and Asia," said Sam Ryu, Seoul's Vice President of IT Business. "To establish fair market competition culture, wrong practice attempting unfair competition by using low-cost components that infringe hard-earned patents should be eliminated."

