This extra capacity will ensure test programs can commence quickly thus SGS can deliver cost-effective coating solutions which enable customers to reduce risk, shorten time to market whilst ensuring the testing carried out proves the quality and performance of products against relevant standards and project specifications.

Since its release in 2018, the new version of ISO 12944 has seen a radical change in the requirements needed for protective coating to meet the demands of the environments they are likely to encounter. This has resulted in coating manufacturers testing both current and new products to the revised specification.

To assure a wider scope of testing services, SGS has installed cyclic corrosion cabinets rather than the standard salt spray cabinets.

This investment is part of SGS's going commitment to the coatings industry and complements the company's new Marine PSPC setup which recently gained Lloyds accreditation for testing both ballast tank and cargo oil tank coatings against MSC 215 & MSC 288.

Further investments are already planned - with developments in the pipeline for CUI testing to the new ISO 19277 specification. Further details will be released following installation.

