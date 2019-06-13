Acuris Risk Intelligence to integrate its world-class database into Quantifind's AI platform

Acuris Risk Intelligence, a trusted and independent provider of data intelligence for anti-money laundering, anti-corruption and cyber security professionals, today announces its partnership with technology company Quantifind, to boost its anti-money laundering (AML) investigations.

In collaboration with Acuris Risk Intelligence, Quantifind's clients will have access to a high-quality data source, KYC6, Acuris Risk Intelligence's online portal. This would enable Quantifind to provide compliance teams with key capabilities of individuals via search, on-going monitoring, sanctions and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reports.

Quantifind's applications put AI into practice by automatically enriching AML and fraud alerts with signals of risk from inside and outside of the bank. At a time when false positive transaction-based Alerts are pushing compliance costs higher, a Quantifind implementation can help realize a 30% efficiency gain.

"Thanks to this partnership with Acuris, we are adding a global, trusted and high-quality source of Publicly Exposed Persons data to our existing portfolio of data sources. This is a critical step in our journey to bring our financial crime applications to the market and help financial institutions improve the efficiency of the AML and KYC investigations," says Adam Mulliken, SVP of Analytics and General Manager for Quantifind's Financial Crimes business line.

"We are delighted to partner with Quantifind and help them enhance their AML investigations with the integration of our data into their systems. Their sophisticated AI techniques will work alongside our world-class data to provide clients with accurate and timely information," states Joel Lange, Managing Director, Acuris Risk Intelligence.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is a technology company whose AI platform uncovers business drivers and signals of risk across disparate and unstructured text sources. Quantifind's clients include some of the world's most recognized brands, spanning industries such as entertainment, e-commerce, restaurant, and financial services.

About Acuris Risk Intelligence

Acuris Risk Intelligence was established in 2004 as C6 and rose to become one of the top suppliers of proprietary data on PEPs, sanctions and AML data for due diligence and compliance. It was acquired by Acuris in 2015. Today, Acuris Risk Intelligence combines a world-class dataset - that now includes fraud and cybersecurity content with expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help organisations manage the risk in business relationships effectively. Clients access our intelligence via a SaaS platform, or via API and feed technology so risk protection is built into the way they operate. Our focus areas include third-party and anti-corruption risk, AML and KYC due diligence and monitoring, and the proactive detection of cybersecurity risk. For more information, please visit us at https://www.acurisriskintelligence.com/.

