Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract expansion with a G7 government agency. The one-year expansion of the agreement is valued at US$780,000. RIWI has commenced work on the new contract.

"Our commitment to continuous delivery excellence for some of the most data-sophisticated clients in the world is paying off," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "This contract expansion reflects RIWI's commitment to serving the international security community with innovative data solutions that meet the sector's most demanding technical requirements."

A new media interview with RIWI's CEO was published online today. Mr. Seeman describes the Company's key growth drivers in the interview, available on the Company's website: https://riwi.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com.

