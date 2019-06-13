

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neflix Inc. (NFLX) is foraying into the gaming arena. The online video streaming service is working with Finnish game developer Next Games to develop a free-to-play mobile game title based on its hit original series, 'Stranger Things.'



The location-based puzzle role-playing game or RPG is currently slated for release in 2020 on iOS and Android platforms.



The mobile game will be in the style of an 1980s Saturday morning cartoon. Through location-based mechanics and the integration of Google Maps, players can explore the shadowy Upside Down world featured in the series.



'Stranger Things' is created by the Duffer Brothers. The series is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson.



'We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format. Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things' rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,' said Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO of Next Games.



Next Games is the first publicly-listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, television series or books.



Next Games is best known for its 'The Walking Dead' games. In summer 2018, Next Games launched 'The Walking Dead: Our World', which utilizes augmented reality or AR technology and is powered by Google Maps.



Netflix is developing another 'Stranger Things' video game, which will be released on multiple platforms on July 4. This will coincide with the release of Season 3 of the show on Netflix.



Another Netflix show, 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' is also getting a game adaptation and will be launched later this year.



