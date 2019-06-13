Internet Marketing Company: Why Car Insurance Gaps Must Be Avoided By Policyholders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains why drivers should avoid car insurance lapses.

Drivers are required to carry insurance permanently. A period of time when the driver does not have coverage is called a gap or a lapse. Having a history of coverage lapses will make the next underwriting process more difficult and premiums costlier. Find out more and get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

Causing an accident while uninsured will have multiple legal consequences . Being uninsured while driving and causing an accident is a severely punished felony. Without coverage, the at-fault driver will have financially compensate the victims from his own finances. The repair cost and the medical bills can reach several tens of thousands of dollars.

Avoid fines and legal penalties . Drivers caught driving during a gap period will receive hefty fines. Furthermore, they will receive license points. All of these combined will make future premiums extremely expensive. The driver will have both a history of lapses and traffic violations.

Avoid being classified as a high-risk driver . Companies ask about past coverage when assessing a person's insurability profile. Persons with recent coverage lapses are automatically considered high-risk and asked to pay more. Keep in mind that insurance companies may ask the previous insurer about a former client's payment history. Furthermore, a company may decide to cancel the policy after several missed payments.

"Having car insurance lapses will complicate a future underwriting process and make premiums more expensive. Always pay the premiums on time and if they seem too expensive, use online quotes and find cheaper offers", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

