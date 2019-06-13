Iowa Caucus Consortium Launches for 2020 Election

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iowa Caucus Consortium returns for the 2020 election and highlights Iowa's first in the nation Caucus status by providing the media, candidates and visitors an accommodating and beneficial experience while showcasing the state and Greater Des Moines (DSM) region. Additionally, The Consortium will engage in political dialogue and drive meaningful conversation with residents during the political cycle through hosting Caucus-related events. The Iowa Caucus Consortium, which began in 2008, is an initiative of Catch Des Moines and the Greater Des Moines Partnership, with additional partners including America's Cultivation Corridor, Drake University, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Technology Association of Iowa, in close collaboration with the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa.

"Every four years, the national spotlight shines brightly on Iowa and this is our chance to play host to the thousands of media and visitors who come to Greater Des Moines," said Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines. "The Consortium has become a valuable resource for the media and candidates by connecting them with the people, places and issues."

One of the primary benefits of the Consortium is the establishment of a Media Filing Center, where visiting and local members of the media can set up workspaces for covering the Iowa Caucuses. The filing center will be hosted at the Iowa Event Center and will be open from Friday, January 31 - Tuesday, February 4. "It is an honor for our state and our region to host the Iowa Caucuses," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Through this opportunity, we are able to showcase DSM USA to the nation and to the entire world as the best place to live, grow, visit and work."

To further market and support Consortium efforts, iowacaucus.org has been re-established and @iacaucus2020 Twitter and Instagram accounts have been activated along with the hashtag iacaucus. The Consortium website provides media resources including credentialing for the Media Filing Center and Caucus events, suggested video and photo backdrops, story starters, photo and b-roll requests. It also boasts a Caucus candidate event calendar and voter information as well as local resources including restaurants and hotels.

The Iowa Caucus Consortium is currently planning Caucus events for 2019-2020 including a Candidate Forum Series, town-hall style presentations with various major party presidential candidates, Issue Forum Series, events that focus on several key topics important to the upcoming Presidential race, and a CEO Roundtable event.

For more information about the Iowa Caucus Consortium, please contact Courtney Shaw at (515) 286-4919 or (405) 747-8757 or Ben Handfelt at (515) 699-3433 or (630) 399-0654.

About the Iowa Caucus Consortium

About Catch Des Moines

The Greater Des Moines Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Des Moines Area Sports Commission, collectively known as Catch Des Moines, is the official destination marketing organization promoting and representing Greater Des Moines to leisure travelers and meeting/sports planners. Our focus is to increase visitors to the metro and elevate the visitor experience to drive economic success and enhance the quality of life in the 15 local Greater Des Moines communities we represent.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,400 Regional Business Members and more than 340 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes Des Moines as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

