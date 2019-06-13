ACACIA MINING PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 13
13 June 2019
Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company")
Registration number 7123187
Results of voting at 2019 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Acacia was held on 13 June 2019. As at the close of business (UK time) on 11 June 2019, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares was 410,085,499. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable at the meeting was 410,085,499. The full text of the resolutions proposed at the meeting is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 May 2019 which is available on the Company's website.
All resolutions at the meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The final voting figures of the poll as certified by the scrutineers, Computershare Investor Services PLC, were as follows:
|Total votes cast
|For (*)
|%
|Against (*)
|%
|Vote withheld (**)
Ordinary Resolutions
|1
|To receive the audited annual accounts and reports of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
|108,758,476
|108,286,723
|99.57
|471,753
|0.43
|88,881
|2
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.
|108,847,069
|71,891,146
|66.05
|36,955,923
|33.95
|288
|3
|To re-elect Peter Geleta as a Director (executive) of the Company.
|108,845,181
|108,842,051
|100.00
|3,130
|0.00
|2,176
|4
|To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,846,857
|107,910,678
|99.14
|936,179
|0.86
|500
|5
|To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,845,839
|107,337,407
|98.61
|1,508,432
|1.39
|1,518
|6
|To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,846,857
|103,525,551
|95.11
|5,321,306
|4.89
|500
|7
|To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,845,839
|108,778,889
|99.94
|66,950
|0.06
|1,518
|8
|To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,812,460
|108,807,950
|100.00
|4,510
|0.00
|34,897
|9
|To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,813,478
|108,809,156
|100.00
|4,322
|0.00
|33,879
|10
|To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,813,478
|108,809,626
|100.00
|3,852
|0.00
|33,879
|11
|To re-elect Stephen Galbraith as a Director (non-executive) of the Company.
|108,812,460
|87,971,929
|80.85
|20,840,531
|19.15
|34,897
|12
|To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company.
|108,847,257
|108,734,966
|99.90
|112,291
|0.10
|100
|13
|To authorise the audit committee of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Auditors.
|108,846,339
|108,726,390
|99.89
|119,949
|0.11
|1,018
|14
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares or grant rights in the Company up to the amount specified in the resolution.
|108,809,678
|107,987,952
|99.24
|821,726
|0.76
|37,679
Special resolutions
|15
|To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in the circumstances and up to the amounts specified in the resolution.
|108,813,320
|108,352,740
|99.58
|460,580
|0.42
|34,037
|16
|To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in connection with acquisitions or capital investments up to the amount specified in the resolution.
|108,846,699
|107,945,561
|99.17
|901,138
|0.83
|658
|17
|To authorise the Company to purchase its own Ordinary Shares up to the maximum number and on the terms set out in the resolution.
|108,819,131
|108,738,689
|99.93
|80,442
|0.07
|28,226
|18
|To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|108,847,169
|90,688,974
|83.32
|18,158,195
|16.68
|188
VOTES OF INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING THE VOTING INTERESTS OF BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AND ITS ASSOCIATES AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER) ON THE RESOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
|Ordinary resolutions:
|Total votes cast
|For (*)
|%
|Against (*)
|%
|Vote withheld (**)
|4
|To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,846,857
|107,910,678
|99.14
|936,179
|0.86
|500
|5
|To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,845,839
|107,337,407
|98.61
|1,508,432
|1.39
|1,518
|6
|To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,846,857
|103,525,551
|95.11
|5,321,306
|4.89
|500
|7
|To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,845,839
|108,778,889
|99.94
|66,950
|0.06
|1,518
|8
|To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,812,460
|108,807,950
|100.00
|4,510
|0.00
|34,897
|9
|To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,813,478
|108,809,156
|100.00
|4,322
|0.00
|33,879
|10
|To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
|108,813,478
|108,809,626
|100.00
|3,852
|0.00
|33,879
(*) Includes discretionary votes
(**) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
Affiliates of Barrick Gold Corporation submitted a third party proxy instruction in respect of 262,246,950 ordinary shares in aggregate prior to the meeting on the basis that votes would be 'withheld'. The votes were not submitted at the meeting and therefore are not reflected as 'votes withheld' above in accordance with poll scrutineer procedure.
We note the voting outcomes on Resolution 2. We will engage with shareholders and their representatives in order to understand their specific concerns. An update will be provided in due course in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code.
ENQUIRIES
For further information contact:
|Acacia Mining plc
|+44 (0)207 129 7150
|Sally Marshak, General Manager Investor Relations and Communications
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Acacia in any jurisdiction.