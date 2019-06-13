sprite-preloader
ACACIA MINING PLC - Result of AGM

ACACIA MINING PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 13

13 June 2019

Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company")
Registration number 7123187

Results of voting at 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Acacia was held on 13 June 2019. As at the close of business (UK time) on 11 June 2019, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares was 410,085,499. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable at the meeting was 410,085,499. The full text of the resolutions proposed at the meeting is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 May 2019 which is available on the Company's website.

All resolutions at the meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The final voting figures of the poll as certified by the scrutineers, Computershare Investor Services PLC, were as follows:

Total votes castFor (*)%Against (*)%Vote withheld (**)

Ordinary Resolutions
1To receive the audited annual accounts and reports of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.108,758,476108,286,72399.57471,7530.4388,881
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.108,847,06971,891,14666.0536,955,92333.95288
3To re-elect Peter Geleta as a Director (executive) of the Company.108,845,181108,842,051100.003,1300.002,176
4To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,846,857107,910,67899.14936,1790.86500
5To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,845,839107,337,40798.611,508,4321.391,518
6To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,846,857103,525,55195.115,321,3064.89 500
7To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,845,839108,778,88999.9466,9500.061,518
8To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,812,460108,807,950100.004,5100.0034,897
9To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,813,478108,809,156100.004,3220.0033,879
10To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,813,478108,809,626100.003,8520.0033,879
11To re-elect Stephen Galbraith as a Director (non-executive) of the Company.108,812,46087,971,92980.8520,840,53119.1534,897
12To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company.108,847,257108,734,96699.90112,2910.10100
13To authorise the audit committee of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Auditors.108,846,339108,726,39099.89119,9490.111,018
14To authorise the Directors to allot shares or grant rights in the Company up to the amount specified in the resolution.108,809,678107,987,95299.24821,7260.7637,679

Special resolutions
15To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in the circumstances and up to the amounts specified in the resolution.108,813,320108,352,74099.58460,5800.4234,037
16To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in connection with acquisitions or capital investments up to the amount specified in the resolution.108,846,699107,945,56199.17901,1380.83658
17To authorise the Company to purchase its own Ordinary Shares up to the maximum number and on the terms set out in the resolution.108,819,131108,738,68999.9380,4420.0728,226
18To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.108,847,16990,688,97483.3218,158,19516.68188


VOTES OF INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING THE VOTING INTERESTS OF BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AND ITS ASSOCIATES AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER) ON THE RESOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Ordinary resolutions:Total votes castFor (*)%Against (*)%Vote withheld (**)
4To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,846,857107,910,67899.14936,1790.86500
5To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,845,839107,337,40798.611,508,4321.391,518
6To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,846,857103,525,55195.115,321,3064.89500
7To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.108,845,839108,778,88999.9466,9500.061,518
8To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,812,460108,807,950100.004,5100.0034,897
9To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,813,478108,809,156100.004,3220.0033,879
10To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.
108,813,478108,809,626100.003,8520.0033,879

(*) Includes discretionary votes
(**) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

Affiliates of Barrick Gold Corporation submitted a third party proxy instruction in respect of 262,246,950 ordinary shares in aggregate prior to the meeting on the basis that votes would be 'withheld'. The votes were not submitted at the meeting and therefore are not reflected as 'votes withheld' above in accordance with poll scrutineer procedure.

We note the voting outcomes on Resolution 2. We will engage with shareholders and their representatives in order to understand their specific concerns. An update will be provided in due course in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code.

ENQUIRIES

For further information contact:

Acacia Mining plc+44 (0)207 129 7150
Sally Marshak, General Manager Investor Relations and Communications

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Acacia in any jurisdiction.


