ACACIA MINING PLC - Result of AGM

13 June 2019

Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company")

Registration number 7123187

Results of voting at 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Acacia was held on 13 June 2019. As at the close of business (UK time) on 11 June 2019, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares was 410,085,499. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable at the meeting was 410,085,499. The full text of the resolutions proposed at the meeting is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 May 2019 which is available on the Company's website.

All resolutions at the meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The final voting figures of the poll as certified by the scrutineers, Computershare Investor Services PLC, were as follows:

Total votes cast For (*) % Against (*) % Vote withheld (**)

Ordinary Resolutions 1 To receive the audited annual accounts and reports of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. 108,758,476 108,286,723 99.57 471,753 0.43 88,881 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. 108,847,069 71,891,146 66.05 36,955,923 33.95 288 3 To re-elect Peter Geleta as a Director (executive) of the Company. 108,845,181 108,842,051 100.00 3,130 0.00 2,176 4 To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,846,857 107,910,678 99.14 936,179 0.86 500 5 To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,845,839 107,337,407 98.61 1,508,432 1.39 1,518 6 To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,846,857 103,525,551 95.11 5,321,306 4.89 500 7 To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,845,839 108,778,889 99.94 66,950 0.06 1,518 8 To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,812,460 108,807,950 100.00 4,510 0.00 34,897 9 To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,813,478 108,809,156 100.00 4,322 0.00 33,879 10 To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,813,478 108,809,626 100.00 3,852 0.00 33,879 11 To re-elect Stephen Galbraith as a Director (non-executive) of the Company. 108,812,460 87,971,929 80.85 20,840,531 19.15 34,897 12 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 108,847,257 108,734,966 99.90 112,291 0.10 100 13 To authorise the audit committee of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 108,846,339 108,726,390 99.89 119,949 0.11 1,018 14 To authorise the Directors to allot shares or grant rights in the Company up to the amount specified in the resolution. 108,809,678 107,987,952 99.24 821,726 0.76 37,679

Special resolutions 15 To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in the circumstances and up to the amounts specified in the resolution. 108,813,320 108,352,740 99.58 460,580 0.42 34,037 16 To empower the Directors to allot shares free from statutory pre-emption rights in connection with acquisitions or capital investments up to the amount specified in the resolution. 108,846,699 107,945,561 99.17 901,138 0.83 658 17 To authorise the Company to purchase its own Ordinary Shares up to the maximum number and on the terms set out in the resolution. 108,819,131 108,738,689 99.93 80,442 0.07 28,226 18 To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 108,847,169 90,688,974 83.32 18,158,195 16.68 188



VOTES OF INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING THE VOTING INTERESTS OF BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION AND ITS ASSOCIATES AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER) ON THE RESOLUTIONS FOR THE ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF THE INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Ordinary resolutions: Total votes cast For (*) % Against (*) % Vote withheld (**) 4 To re-elect Rachel English as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,846,857 107,910,678 99.14 936,179 0.86 500 5 To re-elect Andre Falzon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,845,839 107,337,407 98.61 1,508,432 1.39 1,518 6 To re-elect Michael Kenyon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,846,857 103,525,551 95.11 5,321,306 4.89 500 7 To re-elect Steve Lucas as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company. 108,845,839 108,778,889 99.94 66,950 0.06 1,518 8 To elect Alan Ashworth as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,812,460 108,807,950 100.00 4,510 0.00 34,897 9 To elect Deborah Gudgeon as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,813,478 108,809,156 100.00 4,322 0.00 33,879 10 To elect Adrian Reynolds as a Director (independent non-executive) of the Company.

108,813,478 108,809,626 100.00 3,852 0.00 33,879

(*) Includes discretionary votes

(**) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

Affiliates of Barrick Gold Corporation submitted a third party proxy instruction in respect of 262,246,950 ordinary shares in aggregate prior to the meeting on the basis that votes would be 'withheld'. The votes were not submitted at the meeting and therefore are not reflected as 'votes withheld' above in accordance with poll scrutineer procedure.

We note the voting outcomes on Resolution 2. We will engage with shareholders and their representatives in order to understand their specific concerns. An update will be provided in due course in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code.

