

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate rose in the first quarter of the year, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 19.2 percent in the first quarter from 18.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 21.2 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 907,061 persons, up 3 percent from the previous quarter. Compared to a year ago, the figure fell by 9.4 percent.



Employment shrunk by 0.5 percent quarterly to 3.81 million persons.



