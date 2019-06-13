Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, is proud to present a new webinar on the Role of Multitouch Attribution and Marketing Mix Models in Driving Digital Transformations on 12th June and 13th June, highlighting the importance of identifying the right value drivers to target the right customer at the right time. This webinar will also shed light on the challenges faced by organizations in leveraging advanced analytics to quantify marketing effectiveness through the use of MMM and MTA models.

Though the marketing strategies adopted by businesses have changed drastically over the past decade, businesses still face challenges in analyzing the effectiveness of their marketing spend. The complexities associated with spend management further curtail their ability to gauge the impact of marketing channels at every stage of the customer journeys. To tackle such complexities it's essential for businesses to analyze and integrate their findings into campaign management tools to analyze the impact of their marketing campaigns.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Advanced marketing analytics solutions can help businesses to quantify the effectiveness of marketing efforts by identifying the channels, tactics, and media interactions that have the greatest impact on the target audience."

In this webinar, two of our speakers Lalith and Sudarshan will share their first-hand knowledge on the importance of understanding the impact of marketing dollars at every phase of the customer's purchase journey.

Speakers' Profiles:

Lalith is a lead data scientist at Quantzig with over 4 years of experience in developing high impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in manufacturing, marketing, trade spend optimization and revenue management. He has implemented cutting-edge advanced analytics concepts and developed statistical algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges faced by players across industries.

Sudarshan has more than 10 years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting, and technology. He has implemented marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across industries such as banking and financial services, technology, e-Commerce, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in conceptualizing and building advanced marketing ROI models, digital marketing analytics roadmaps, and pricing analytics models have helped several companies to improve their bottom-line.

