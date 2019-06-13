

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google will stop automatic syncing of files between Google Drive cloud storage and Google Photos to 'simplify the experience', starting in July. According to the search giant, this change is designed to help deal with accidental deletion of items across products.



The change also follows feedback from users that the way in which the services share photos and videos with each other is confusing.



Starting July 10, new photos and videos saved to Google Drive will not be automatically be copied to Google Photos, and new content uploaded to Photos will not appear automatically in Drive.



More importantly, deleting photos and videos in Photos will not remove them from Drive, and vice versa.



Instead, Google is introducing a new feature called 'Upload from Drive' to the web version of Google Photos. This will enable users to manually select photos and videos from Drive that they want to show up in Google Photos.



'Once copied, these items are not connected between the two products. Since photos and videos will no longer sync across both products, items copied in Original Quality will count towards your storage quota in both Drive and Photos,' Google Product Managers Dan Schlosser and Jason Gupta said in a blog post.



Users will still be able to use the 'Backup and Sync' feature on Windows or macOS to upload images to both services in High Quality or Original Quality. As before, videos or photos uploaded in High Quality will not take a user's account storage quota.



Google also said that existing photos or videos uploaded by users prior to this change will show up in both Google Drive and Google Photos. If users have a 'Google Photos' folder in Drive, it will remain in Drive but will not update automatically any longer.



