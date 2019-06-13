Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest go to market strategy for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a product launch and promotion plan. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's go to market strategy helped the consumer electronics company to enhance their profit margins by 17% in a span of one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005477/en/

Go to market strategy for a consumer electronics company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growing demand for customization and entry of new players, consumer electronics companies are facing major setbacks in positioning themselves in the evolving marketplace. Consumer electronics companies are also facing pressure to alter their business strategies and find new ways to get closer to their customers. This has compelled companies in the consumer electronics industry to introduce new products in the market that meets the market demand. Therefore, companies are leveraging go to market strategy to devise efficient product launch and marketing plan. Infiniti's go to market strategy has helped several global companies to devise value maximization strategies to ensure product success.

Identifying the demands of customers and analyzing their preferred purchasing channels can help companies efficiently prepare product promotion plans. Request a free brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio and learn the benefits of leveraging Infiniti's go to market strategy.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company based out of Midwestern United States. The client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a go to market strategy. With Infiniti's go to market strategy solution, they wanted to devise a plan for successfully launching their new electronic device in the market. Also, the client wanted to identify the best channels to promote their new product. Furthermore, with Infiniti's go to market strategy, they wanted to analyze the market demands and competitively price their product.

By offering customized solutions, we help our clients build a unique identity that differentiates their brands from their competitors. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions will help your business excel in the global market.

The solution offered With Infiniti's go to market strategy, the client was able to successfully launch their new electronic device in the market. The newly launched product significantly exceeded the revenue expectation within one year of launch. Also, the client was able to identify the purchasing channels preferred by their target customers. This helped them to efficiently market their product and ensure its commercial success. Furthermore, with Infiniti's go to market strategy, the client was able to increase sales and enhance their profit margins by 17%.

Infiniti's go to market strategy helped the client to:

Increase brand visibility and customer loyalty

Reduce expenses associated with the product distribution process

Wondering how your business can benefit from our go to market strategy? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's go to market strategy offered predictive insights on:

Reducing time to market

Differentiating product offerings

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our go to market strategy can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005477/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us