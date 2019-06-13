Join executives, media and industry influencers to experience the latest tech for CES 2020

Consumer Technology Association:

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TMannounced registration is open for the third annual CES Unveiled in Amsterdam and the seventh annual CES Unveiled in Paris. The CES Unveiled events bring together executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers to experience the latest tech innovations from across Europe leading up to CES 2020. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020 will run Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. WHERE: CES Unveiled in Amsterdamwill be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Beurs van Berlage. The event will display how technology is improving lives by keeping the world healthy, safe and secure. Attendees can register online. CES Unveiled in Paris will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Palais Brongniart. Companies will present the latest technologies around artificial intelligence that will showcase a dedication to entrepreneurship and innovation. Attendees can register online. DETAILS: CES Unveiled events bring together the entire tech ecosystem, showcasing breakthroughs in 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and vehicle tech that are changing the world and improving the way we live. Register to experience the latest in tech innovation at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam and CES Unveiled in Paris.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

