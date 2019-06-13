Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has received data from its recently flown high-detail airborne magnetic survey and has identified several high priority targets for immediate follow-up. Of particular interest is a distinct fold that extends over 600 m west from the known mineralization at the Panama Zone. This fold zone has not been previously mapped and is one of many structural features identified by the geophysical survey which Benton will inspect in the field.

Benton will collect soil samples, prospect and map this area along with other high priority targets this summer. Further evaluation of the detailed airborne is currently underway and other targets will be followed up on when received. The Panama project is host to some of the highest unsourced gold grains (107 grains) in glacial till discovered by the Geological Survey of Canada, 1999 (Open File 3038).

Benton is also pleased to be presenting the project this Friday at the CIM Exploration Roundup in Red Lake, ON.

Highlights from Benton's recently released Phase I drill program are as follows:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold (g/t) Composite PL-19-01 79.6 87.2 7.6 1.58 1.58 g/t over 7.6 m incl 79.6 84.3 4.7 2.34 2.34 g/t Au over 4.7 m PL-19-02 148.5 155 6.5 1.23 1.23 g/t Au over 6.5 m PL-19-03 79.6 85.4 5.8 1.21 1.21 g/t Au over 5.8 m incl 82.4 84.4 2 2.55 2.55 g/t Au over 2 m PL-19-04 72.8 78.6 5.8 1.07 1.07 g/t Au over 5.8 m incl 75.8 78.6 2.8 1.67 1.67 g/t Au over 2.8 m PL-19-05B 77.5 93.6 16.1 0.57 0.57 g/t Au over 16.1 m incl 89 91 2 2.07 2.07 g/t Au over 2 m PL-19-06 82 83 1 0.427 0.427 g/t Au over 1 m PL-19-07 35.4 36.4 1 0.563 0.563 g/t Au over 1 m PL-19-08 270.5 279 8.4 0.18 0.18 g/t Au over 8.4 m PL-19-09 100 102 2 0.425 0.425 g/t Au over 2 m

Note: Reported intercepts are core lengths not true widths.

Figure 1





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/45594_170fb7a7641008ed_002full.jpg

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Many projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

