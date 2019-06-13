Technavio's latest market research report on the global periodontal therapeutics market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (local antibiotics, and systemic antibiotics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Advent of biologics

In the last few decades, the area of dental sciences has witnessed several advances in biologics. Indeed, the effectiveness of using biologics in periodontitis therapeutic area has evolved significantly over the years. For instance, Trafermin spray is a recombinant form of human basic fibroblast growth factor (rhb FGF) and is the first marketed rhb FGF available in Japan since June 2001. While the drug has been traditionally used for the treatment of pressure ulcers and other skin ulcers, its clinical importance for the treatment of periodontal diseases has been identified recently, and the drug has been re-acknowledged as a reliable drug. Hence, the advent of biologics is expected to drive the global periodontal therapeutics marketgrowth during the forecast period.

Local antibiotics product segment will garner the highest share

The use of localized antibiotics for the treatment of periodontal diseases has increased significantly, mainly because these drugs offer targeted delivery, which increases the bioavailability of drug and provides improved pharmacologic effect. Localized drugs are also used in patients who respond inadequately to systemic antibiotics. Such advantages of using these localized antibiotics for the treatment of periodontal diseases will increase their demand during the forecast period.

"The overuse of antibiotics results in the development of antibiotic-resistant strains, which leads to patients responding inadequately to systemic antibiotics. This propels the use of localized antibiotics to achieve the desired response. The main advantage of using local antibiotics is that smaller doses of an antibiotic can be administered in the dental pocket, thus avoiding the risk of inducing antibiotic-resistance. As a result, the localized antibiotics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Periodontal therapeutics to witness fastest adoption in North America

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing patient pool with periodontal diseases in the region, which increases the consumption of periodontal therapeutics. The patient pool in North America is dominated by the geriatric population, who are more susceptible to periodontal diseases. Hence, the growing geriatric population will have a significant impact on the periodontal therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the global periodontal therapeutics market analysis include:

