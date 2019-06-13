Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has successfully amended and extended two credit facilities for a total amount of €3.9 billion, integrating an innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) component in the first CSR-linked credit facility transaction in the European retail sector.

The first revolving credit facility ("Club deal") has been completed with a syndicate of 8 banks for an amount of €1.4 billion. The second revolving credit facility ("Syndicated") has been negotiated with a syndicate of 21 banks for an amount of €2.5 billion. Both facilities will mature in June 2024, and can each be extended twice for one-year periods at Carrefour's request.

These two operations are part of Carrefour's strategy to secure its long-term financing sources, extending average maturity of these facilities from 3.1 years to 5 years.

The integration of a CSR component is a first in the European retail sector. As part of these credit facilities, an investment structure dedicated to the food transition has been put in place. This structure will be systematically funded by Carrefour and the banks, depending on the evolution of Carrefour's "CSR and food transition" index.

Matthieu Malige, Chief Financial Officer, declared: "We are proud to be a pioneer in these CSR-linked operations, which constitute another step in Carrefour's ambition to be the leader of the food transition for all. The success of these transactions reflects the confidence of the financial community in Carrefour's credit quality."

