Den 23 maj 2019 offentliggjorde Matra Petroleum AB ("Bolaget") en kommuniké från dess årsstämma med information om att det på denna inte presenterats något förslag till styrelse och att frågan om styrelseval därför hänskjutits till en fortsatt bolagsstämma den 13 juni 2019. Den 3 juni 2019 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att flera styrelseledamöter avgått från Bolagets styrelse. Idag, den 13 juni 2019, offentliggjorde Bolaget en kommuniké från dess fortsatta bolagsstämma med information om att det på denna inte presenterats något förslag till styrelse och att Maxim Barskiy kvarstår som ensam styrelseledamot i Bolaget. Mot ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB med stöd av 11 kap. 12 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att stoppa handeln i aktierna i Matra Petroleum AB (MATRA, ISIN-kod SE0009696040, orderbok ID 136267). Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet. On May 23, 2019, Matra Petroleum AB (the "Company") published a bulletin from its annual general meeting with information that no proposal for its board of directors was presented at the meeting, and that the matter of election of board members therefore had been postponed to a continuing general meeting on June 13, 2019. On June 3, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that several board members had resigned from the Company's board of directors. Today, on June 13, 2019, the Company published a bulletin from its continued general meeting with information that no proposal for its board of directors was presented at the meeting and that Maxim Barskiy remains as sole member of the Company's board of directors. In light of the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 12 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided to halt the trading in the shares of Matra Petroleum AB (MATRA, ISIN code SE0009696040, order book ID 136267). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Elias Skog på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.