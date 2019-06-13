SL Account Management Helps Post-Secondary Graduates

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Anyone who has struggled with debt knows how stressful it can be. When many people graduate from their post-secondary institution, they are leaving with more than just an education; many are starting life with heavy student loans to carry. The stress of paying those down coupled with finding work in their chosen field is a tough burden to carry. Especially for those that have difficulty finding prospective employment, paying down those high-interest student loans can create a harmful debt cycle that feels impossible to get out of. Fortunately, there is help available. Companies like SL Account Management have made a business out of helping students pay down their loans and regain financial control.

Why SL Account Management?

While there are many different financial-assistance companies in the industry to choose from, not all provide the same level of service and guidance. The SL Account Management team is made up of certified loan specialists who are available 24/7. They are not connected to any government agency, educational department or loan provider; they are a private company that advocates strictly on behalf of their clients.

Financial Analysis

The first thing your certified loan specialist will do for you is to conduct a comprehensive financial analysis. They will ask you a series of questions to gain a clear understanding of your financial obligations, your debt, and your future financial goals. Together, you will establish a budget that will allow you to pay down your debt while still being able to live comfortably and enjoy life. Your financial analysis will help determine what your situation is, what your debt-repayment strategy should be, and how to align that strategy with your financial goals for the future.

Documents Preparation

The SL Account Management certified loan specialist handles the paperwork demands of loan repayment and financial-assistance options. No one likes paperwork, and when it comes to paying back student loans, and especially navigating different lenders, the paperwork demands can be substantial.

Your loan specialist will also be aware of any and all government assistance debt-repayment programs, resources, or financial options and ensure that you have applied for any you are eligible for. Your loan specialist will empower you with information about your options. From consolidation to deferral and debt forgiveness, if there is a resource or program that will suit you, your specialist advocate on your behalf to ensure you access it. They will also make sure that any and all applications are filled out correctly and filed on time.

Yearly Recertification

Your loan specialist will work with you through the entire process until the end of your loan term. Yearly recertification is an obligation that many borrowers struggle with. It involves giving your information to your loan providers every year to document any changes. It is a detail-laden process that also has a deadline. Your SL Account Management representative can take care of all of that for you.

They will automatically update your file to ensure that your information is up to date and reapply you for plans as your financial situation changes.

If you are struggling with student debt, there is help available. SL Account Management has helped set the financial-assistance industry standard by advocating on behalf of borrowers trying to regain financial control. Through a comprehensive financial analysis to document preparation and assistance with yearly recertification, your SL Account Management loan specialist will guide you through the entire process and help you set a plan in motion that will help you pay down your debt, get control of your finances, and help you reach your financial goals. Give SL Account Management a call today to help get you started on a positive path.

CONTACT:

Contact@slaccountmanagement.co

SOURCE: SL Account Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548682/SL-Account-Management-Helps-Post-Secondary-Graduates