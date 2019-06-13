Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, informs its shareholders that its Ordinary General Meeting was held on Tuesday 11 June at 2 p.m. at the company's registered office in Martillac.

All the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting have been adopted.

However, the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting could not validly deliberate due to lack of quorum. A new Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting has been called to deliberate on the same agenda and will be held on June 25, 2019 at 02:00 pm at the Company's registered office, located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

A notice of the second meeting will be published on June 14, 2019 in the BALO and posted on Implanet's website.

Implanet's shareholders's participation is decisive to obtain the quorum necessary to hold this Extraordinary General Meeting and vote on the company's resolutions.

The vote of shareholders who voted by absentee voting at the first General Meeting remains valid and counted for the Extraordinary General Meeting on second notice.

The shareholders can vote:

by internet via the Votaccess service ( reopened on 14.06.2019),

( by absentee voting,

by proxy voting,

or attend physically the General Meeting

A guide contained in a Letter To Shareholders May, 2019 outlines how to vote, and in particular how to vote from your internet banking interface (only in French). You can download it here. It was also posted on Implanet's website. The shareholders can also contact the Investor Relations team by email for any question concerning the ways of voting: implanet@newcap.eu

The documents related to the General Meeting are available on request from Implanet, or can be consulted on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale).

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark and the Anvisa authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

