Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, announced the completion of its training program attended by 30 Chinese spine surgeons at its first official training center for the PediGuard in China. This 2-day training was held on June 3-4, 2019 at the Drum Tower Hospital in Nanjing and hosted by Professor Yong Qiu.

Pr. Yong Qiu is one of the most recognized surgeons in China for scoliosis treatment, he is the Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery Center at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital where about 800 scoliosis surgeries are performed per year, the majority of which are among the most complex cases in China. He is also President of the Chinese Scoliosis Research Society, and Vice-President of the Chinese Association of Orthopedic Surgeons.

"As the largest scoliosis center in China, we are honored to open the SpineGuard International Training Center by cooperating with SpineGuard and XinRong Medical (XRMED). The PediGuard devices from SpineGuard bring a higher success rate for spinal screw placements and can reduce patient complications, especially for less experienced surgeons when adopting the technology in the surgery effectively. The course we organized this week will provide an opportunity for spine surgeons to expand their knowledge and improve their skills through live training and discussions with our leading spinal deformity surgeons together with hands-on opportunity. I believe by leveraging SpineGuard's advanced techniques and rich experience of XRMED in surgeon education in China, we can bring the skills of the younger generation of spine surgeons to new heights and ultimately benefit the patients. We are passionate about this!" said Professor Yong Qiu, Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery of Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital

"This training is a great achievement as a result of a strong collaboration with Prof. Qiu and his team. The establishment of the first training center for the PediGuard at the Drum Tower hospital happened just one year after the first scoliosis surgery performed with the PediGuard in the same hospital. It was crucial for the promotion of the PediGuard in China, the second largest market in the world in our sector. The training was efficiently organized by our exclusive distributor in China, XRMED. Surgeons participating the training attended lectures on DSG Technology by Prof. Ciaran Bolger (co-inventor of the PediGuard from Dublin, Ireland). Participating surgeons also observed live surgeries where the PediGuard was used" added Patricia Lempereur, International Director of Sales and Marketing at SpineGuard

"We are very excited to establish the SpineGuard International Training Center in Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital. This center is a place where surgeons can be trained in a collaborative and engaging environment to achieve surgical excellence with SpineGuard products. This center is part of XRMED CSE (Continuous Surgeon Education) Institute which was established in 2014. For four years, XRMED CSE has increased surgeons' success especially in China's value-segment market and builds vital community partnerships with global KOLs. We are looking forward to establish more level #2 training centers around China in the near future!" said Christine Zhang, XinRong Medical Group's CEO

The event was also reported by Chinese television news program, watch here.

In China, the market size is about 1 million of instrumented spinal fusion cases with pedicle screws per year with a CAGR at 18%1

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

1 Source: "China Orthopedics Market Overview" from BCG April 2016

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005551/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Stéphane Bette

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0) 1 45 18 45 19

s.bette@spineguard.com

Manuel Lanfossi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu