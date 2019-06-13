Kalray's MPPA cluster technology to address the compute acceleration challenges of the EPI program, with a specific focus on accelerating high growth automotive applications

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, is delighted to announce that the company will be a key technology provider and partner of the European Processor Initiative (EPI) with its MPPA cluster ("Massively Parallel Processor Array") technology. In particular, on account of its expertise and unique technology, Kalray will lead the acceleration technology work for the automotive version of the next generation EPI processor.

Kalray will team up with key industrial players such as Atos-Bull, BMW Group and Infineon to achieve high performance and deterministic automotive computation, together with reduced power consumption.

The EPI, officially launched in December 2018, with 26 participating companies and organizations from 10 European countries, is a crucial element of the European Exascale strategy. The project is funded under the European Union's Horizon 2020, a €77bn research and innovation program for 2014-2020, aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness, driving economic growth and creating jobs.

The EPI aims to create a family of low-power high compute processors, embedding ARM Limited's CPU as the mainstream General Purpose Processor, as well as dedicated accelerator technologies. Initial designs are for supercomputers. Next in line are Europe's car makers, which hope to adopt these powerful new chips.

In the project, Kalray will develop its IP offering by providing the MPPA Cluster IP (as an Hardware IP Block) and integrating it with the mainstream ARM CPU. Kalray will also participate in the hardware and software architecture definition, and in the implementation and integration into the next generations of automotive systems, along with the other automotive partners of the initiative, such as BMW Group, Infineon or Elektrobit.

Eric Baissus, CEO of Kalray: "I am delighted for the selection of Kalray's MPPA Manycore technology for the European Processor Initiative. The EPI processors will embed the MPPA Cluster IP along with the latest ARM advanced CPUs. In addition to participating in a very exciting European project, this is a great opportunity for Kalray to extend the market reach of our technology in the coming years."

ABOUT EPI

The European Processor Initiative (EPI) is a project currently implemented under the first stage of the Framework Partnership Agreement signed by the Consortium with the European Commission (FPA: 800928), whose aim is to design and implement a roadmap for a new family of low-power European processors for extreme scale computing, high-performance Big-Data and a range of emerging applications.

The list of participating partners and all other relevant information on EPI can be found at: www.european-processor-initiative.eu

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris FR0010722819 ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

