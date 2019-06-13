PRODWAYS: Prodways Group and Jules Verne Institute join forces to revolutionize the production of large dimension titanium parts for the aeronautics industry

Paris, June 13, 2019, at 6:00 PM,

At the Paris Air Show to be held from June 17 to 23, 2019 at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions (hall 2B, booth F121), Prodways Group and Jules Verne Institute are announcing the launch of the FAHRA project to meet the ramp-up in production rates in the aeronautics industry.

The FAHRA project in a few words

Partners: Airbus Operations, Nexteam Services, Prodways RAF, Safran, Jules Verne Institute

Budget: €4.5m

Duration: 4 years

Objective: Optimize a TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) robotized wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) process for large dimension titanium alloy blanks, based on the Rapid Additive Forging (RAF) technology developed by PRODWAYS

As part of the FAHRA (High Deposition Rate for Aeronautics) project, Jules Verne Institute set out to meet the challenge of ramping up industrial production rates in the aeronautics sector by reducing both supply lead-times and costs for parts compare to traditional titanium parts manufacturing processes.

To this aim, it will acquire a Prodways Rapid Additive Forging machine to optimize the robotized wire arc additive process based on the technology for the production of large titanium alloy blanks. The machine will be installed during Q1 2020.

By manufacturing these blanks, which are geometrically close to the final parts, Prodways RAF technology improves the "Buy-to-Fly" ratio by reducing both the quantity of titanium required to manufacture the part, and machining times.

"This FAHRA project perfectly combines IRT Jules Verne's objectives in additive manufacturing, the manufacturing of large dimension parts - over one meter - and high deposition rates. It aims to meet some great technical challenges: first metallurgical but also thermo-mechanical on the dimensional control of blanks, for example " explains Serge PRIGENT, Head of the Metal and Additive Manufacturing Procedure Research Team, Jules Verne Institute.

"We are delighted to join forces with Jules Verne Institute under the FAHRA project and to support the actors of the aeronautical industry from the conception, the redesign and the production of first prototypes until the industrialization phase of their large titanium alloys parts. " adds Marc-Antoine CLABON, Chief Executive Officer of Prodways Rapid Additive Forging.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

About Jules Verne Institute - www.irt-jules-verne.fr

The Technological Research Institute Jules Verne is a pooled center of industrial research dedicated to manufacturing. Focusing on the needs of strategic industrial sectors - aeronautics, automotive, energy and naval - its teams conduct collaborative research by partnering the best industrial and academic resources Jointly, they work to create innovative technologies that will be deployed in plants over the short to medium-terms in three main areas: Integrated product/process design | Innovative Procedures | Flexible and Intelligent production systems. To offer comprehensive solutions up to level 1 demonstrators, IRT Jules Verne relies on a full set of exclusive equipment.

IRT Jules Verne benefits from State aid through the Investments for the Future program under reference ANR-10-AIRT-02.

