The Stars Group Announces Two Year Partnership Extension With Right to Play

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) has announced its support of charity partner Right To Play for a further two years with the aim of raising £1 million more to help provide a quality education to some of the world's most vulnerable children.

PokerStars, the flagship poker brand of The Stars Group, first partnered with Right To Play in 2014 through its corporate giving programme Helping Hands. Since then players and staff have helped raise more than £1.7 million, with exciting plans for 2019 and 2020 that will make a huge difference to the lives of underprivileged children.

The partnership helps to showcase how Right To Play uses sport and play to empower vulnerable children across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The Charity has pioneered a unique play-based approach to learning and development with programmes that protect, educate and empower children, and help to shield them from the harsh realities of war and abuse.

Last month, PokerStars was also the main sponsor of the 2019 Right To Play Sports Quiz, which took place at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St. Paul's and raised £262,000. PokerStars has sponsored the Right To Play Sports Quiz since 2016, with the event raising more than £777,000 in total.

"The Stars Group is delighted to continue its partnership with Right To Play. The vital funds raised have made and will continue to make such a positive impact to so many children around the world," said Sue Hammett, Head of Corporate Giving at The Stars Group. "We are aiming to raise a further £1 million over the next two years with lots of exciting Helping Hands fundraising initiatives to come."

"We're thrilled that our longstanding partner The Stars Group has committed to working with Right To Play for a further two years," said Nikki Skipper, National Director of Right To Play UK. "Here at Right To Play we know that play is a powerful tool to help children process the world around them, cope with severe adversity and increase their opportunities in life. With the support of partners like The Stars Group we can continue to have a huge impact on their lives and help them rise above adversity. We're excited to work with The Stars Group employees and customers to continue to make a difference."

About Helping Hands

Helping Hands is the Corporate Giving programme of The Stars Group Inc. It provides support to charities through galvanising the support of the brands, players and staff. Helping Hands is the embodiment of The Stars Group ethos that working with its communities and people to make a difference is an essential part of being a responsible business. Helping Hands works with charities locally where The Stars Group have an office presence and globally through its charity partners, such as CARE International and Right To Play through which The Stars Group helps communities to recover from international emergencies and uses the power of sport and play to transform children's lives. Since its launch in 2013, Helping Hands has contributed more than $8 million to charities around the world.

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global charity that uses sport and play to improve the lives of vulnerable children in some of the world's poorest communities. Each child deserves the chance to succeed and thrive in life but every day millions of children are challenged by poverty, war, disease and poor education. These challenges put their futures at risk and rob them of their potential. Right To Play gives them back that chance. Using sport and play we make education accessible and fun, teaching children critical life skills, how to resolve conflicts without violence and how to avoid disease.

Right To Play trains local volunteers and teachers as Right To Play 'coaches' to deliver critical education programmes in their communities. This way over 32,000 teachers and coaches can reach almost two million children every week in 15 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Right To Play strives to educate, empower and protect children living in disadvantaged communities.

Right To Play believes in a future for every child driven by opportunity, empowerment and possibility.

To find out more: www.righttoplay.org.uk

