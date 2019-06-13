Kieffer Starlite: Joseph Havlovitz Joins National Commercial Sign Company as Director of Procurement

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite, a commercial sign company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that Joseph Havlovitz has joined the company as the Director of Procurement. He will be based out of their Sheboygan, Wisconsin location and he will be responsible for purchasing, freight, and raw material inventory management, all at the enterprise level. The company had recently expanded in the Southeast, resulting in the need to create the position in order to enhance the efficiencies of their operations, according to Chief Manufacturing Officer Jeff Fuhrmann. Those who want more updates about the company can view their Facebook Page.

Jeff Furhmann says, "We have several exciting changes and enhancements taking place within our organization. Specifically relating to manufacturing, we have made significant capital investments to each Kieffer | Starlite manufacturing location. These locations include Mt. Airy, North Carolina, Sheboygan, WI and Denton, TX - combined have over 250,000 sq. ft. in manufacturing space. From equipment upgrades to shop flow based on the work each location does, we are making sure we continue to lead in signage manufacturing. This includes our continued commitment to Lean Manufacturing, focusing on the minimization of waste within a manufacturing system without sacrificing productivity. Our team continues to follow the Six Sigma certifications as well."

Those who want to connect with Kieffer | Starlite can contact one of their four locations. The company provides a broad range of services to meet the needs of any branding and signage project. The company can serve as the client's single source partner for all of their signage requirements. Their team is composed of experienced project managers, designers, installers, engineers, consultants, and more, offering the best possible solution at all stages of the project.

The team of consultants from Kieffer | Starlite offers national sign consulting services that will tackle the problem from all angles. They will determine all of the immediate challenges and obtain an understanding of the client's long-term goals to come up with the most effective solution. Meanwhile, the internal team at Kieffer | Starlite will focus on the project details to make sure that the project will be completed in compliance with the specifications.

With regards to creative and innovative designs, the design team at Kieffer | Starlite have gained recognition within the industry and have won several awards over the years. The graphic design staff is capable of coming up with the identification solution that is most appropriate for the client's needs. They will then make use of the most up to date design technology to illustrate key information used in permitting and for sign placement for clients.

After the fabrication of the sign, the company will have the sign crated and ready for delivery. And after the installation of the sign, the next concern would be national sign service and maintenance. The service team at Kieffer | Starlite offer industry-leading customer service and maintenance at competitive rates.

Kieffer | Starlite is the product of a merger between Starlite Signs and Kieffer & Co in 2016. Starlite was established in Denton, Texas, in 1956, while Kieffer was founded in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1959. Those who want to learn more about them can view the company YouTube page, visit the company website, or contact them by phone or by email.

For more information about Kieffer | Starlite, contact the company here:



Kieffer | Starlite

Kelly David

214-418-6565

kdavid@kiefferstarlite.com

Kieffer | Starlite 7923 E McKinney St. Denton, TX 76208 Email: Marketing@kiefferstarlite.com

SOURCE: Kieffer | Starlite

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548692/Joseph-Havlovitz-Joins-National-Commercial-Sign-Company-as-Director-of-Procurement