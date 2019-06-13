

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of its auction of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.607 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.



Last month, the Treasury sold $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.892 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.20.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26.



Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of its auctions of $38 billion worth of three-year notes and $24 billion worth of ten-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX