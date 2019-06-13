Strategic Data Sciences: CBD Oil Benefits and Why It Is the Best Father's Day Gift

Top CBD Review Website Publishes Mega-List of CBD Deals in Time for Father's Day

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands - a leading CBD review and information website - has published its updated list of the top CBD coupon codes just in time for Father's Day.

Page URL: https://popularcbdbrands.com/cbd-coupon-codes/

America's fathers are overworked, tired and stressed. Perhaps that's why data from The Harris Poll suggests that 7 percent of American adults now use CBD regularly. In the same poll, 55 percent of users reported using CBD for relaxation, stress reduction or to improve sleep quality - and they're getting great results. In a 2018 survey of 2,409 CBD users, over 65 percent of respondents reported that CBD treated their conditions either "very well" or "moderately well" by itself. After chronic pain, more people reported using CBD for anxiety than for any other condition.

More than perhaps any other parents in the developed world, American parents face a constant challenge when it comes to achieving a satisfactory work/life balance. In a reported 70 percent of American households with children, all adults work. After paying childcare expenses, though, the extra money gained from both parents working is often nearly insignificant.

In the never-ending effort to get ahead financially, more than 85 percent of American men work overtime every week. Statistics from the International Labour Organization suggest that Americans work 137 more hours than the Japanese, 260 more hours than the British and 499 more hours than the French each year.

Speaking about the upcoming holiday, Popular CBD Brands owner Tim McComsey said, "Today's dads work harder than ever, and they're under stress from more sources than ever. Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to thank your dad for his hard work and commitment to the family. It's one of my favorite holidays, and I can't think of a better Father's Day gift than the opportunity to relax with some top-quality CBD oil."

In particular, Popular CBD Brands calls out the BioMD+ CBD brand as offering the best Father's Day coupon in the CBD industry. To celebrate the holiday honoring the world's dads, BioMD+ is offering a coupon giving all fathers - and their loving families - a 50 percent discount on all products. In his review of the brand, McComsey called BioMD+ "thoroughly excellent" and praised the company's potent CBD extract along with its proprietary terpene blend and money-back satisfaction guarantee.

The BioMD+ coupon code is good through the end of Father's Day week. Get it from the Popular CBD Brands list of CBD coupon codes.

About Popular CBD Brands: Popular CBD Brands is a staunch advocate for CBD consumers. The site reviews the top CBD brands and lists the newest CBD coupon codes. Popular CBD Brands also features an extensive library of informational content that assists people with the process of buying CBD and explains why CBD may be beneficial for certain health conditions.

SOURCE: Popular CBD Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548653/CBD-Oil-Benefits-and-Why-It-Is-the-Best-Fathers-Day-Gift